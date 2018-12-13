Trump Blasts Michael Cohen for Cutting a Deal with Prosecutors ‘in Order to Embarrass Me’ – WATCH

In a softball interview with FOX News’ Harris Faulkner, Donald Trump lashed out at his former attorney Michael Cohen, saying Cohen should have known he was breaking the law because he’s a lawyer, didn’t really work for him as a lawyer and was in fact just a low-level PR guy, and only pleaded guilty to make Trump look bad.

Said Trump: “I hire usually good people…What [Cohen] did was all unrelated to me except for the two campaign finance charges that are not criminal and shouldn’t have been on there. They put that on to embarrass me….I never directed him to do anything wrong…Whatever he did, he did on his own…”

Added Trump: “He did some bad things: income tax evasion, I heard about taxi cab medallions, I heard about a lot of things. I’m not reading about any of that stuff, because what he did, he made a deal to embarrass me. In order to embarrass me, they cut his term down…How many people when they say ‘listen, if you embarrass the president of the United States, we will give you a deal. Your father-in-law, your wife, we’ll cut your jail.’ That’s all it is.It’s terrible system. It’s going on right now with General Flynn. The FBI says he didn’t lie.”

The interview also covered the Paris accord (“Because of that accord, the whole country is burning down.”), the GM layoffs, and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn (“He’s a tougher kind of a guy than Cohen”), the Fed and interest rates, trade with China, and taxpayer-funded settlement payments being paid to congressional staffers who accuse their bosses of harassment.

Watch: