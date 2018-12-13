Towleroad Gay News

Older Gay Men Try to Identify Famous Gays: WATCH

We’ve seen them trying to interpret young gay slangreacting to Troye Sivan videosplaying Card Against Humanity, and Never Have I Ever. Now Robert E. Reeves, Michael Peterson, Jessay Martin, and Bill Lyons are back and getting quizzed on famous gays.

See if our foursome can identify Keiynan Lonsdale, Ezra Miller, Zachary Quinto, Jussie Smollett, Jim Parsons, Diego Sans, Andrew Rannells, Tommy Dorfman and Brandon Flynn, Titus Burgess, Kevin Spacey, Rock Hudson, Todrick Hall, Troye Sivan, George Takei, Tyler Oakley, Billy Eichner, Antoni Porowski, Ricky Martin, Adam Rippon, and Gus Kenworthy.

