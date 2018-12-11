Don Lemon: I ‘Want to Scream at the Television’ Over a ‘Flat Out Lie’ by Trump and His GOP Apologists: WATCH

Don Lemon blasted Trump’s GOP apologists in a fiery monologue Monday night on CNN.

“I want you to listen to this closely because this has been bugging me for the last few days,” said Lemon. “I just want to scream at the television when I see it.”

Lemon continued, ripping “President Trump and his apologists” for “working very hard” to claim that Michael Cohen’s campaign finance violations, made at the direction of Donald Trump, are the same as civil reporting violations made by the Obama campaign in 2008.

“That is a FLAT OUT LIE,” Lemon said. “Legal experts will agree. Do a fact check, will you?”

Lemon explained: “That is not the same – at all, as creating a shell company or using a media company to pay hush money for affairs with a porn star and a Playboy model during an election so that the public, the voting public, wouldn’t find out. It is not the same at all. Come on. Don’t be stupid. Don’t think that people are stupid by pretending that this is equal and the same thing. It is not.”

Lemon then laughed at Trump’s tweet declaring, after Robert Mueller and the SDNY’s sentencing documents were filed on Friday, that the filing “totally clears the president.”

Said Lemon: “How he came to that conclusion is mind-boggling. The filings say nothing of the kind.”