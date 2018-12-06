FULL LIST: Golden Globes Nominations Have Been Announced

Nominations for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced this morning. See the full list below.

Nominations for LGBTQ roles, actors, films, and shows include Pose, Bohemian Rhapsody, Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Darren Criss and Edgar Ramirez for The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw for A Very English Scandal, Billy Porter for Pose, Debra Messing for Will & Grace, Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody, Lucas Hedges for Boy Erased, Troye Sivan for “Revelation” from Boy Erased.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

BlackKklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlackKklansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlackKklansman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man in the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Coleman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershela Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlackKklansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, The Green Book

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, “A Quiet Place”

Alexandre Desplat, “Isle of Dogs”

Ludwig Göransson, “Black Panther”

Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”

Marc Shaiman, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“Revelation,” Boy Erased

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Animated Feature Film (2006–present)

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

TV

Best Television Series – Drama

The Americans

The Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephen James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, The Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Reese, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture made for Television

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas , Genius

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Bronstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Thandi Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski , The Handmaid’s Tale

What do you think of the nominations? Who’s missing here that deserves a spot?