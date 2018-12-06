FULL LIST: Golden Globes Nominations Have Been Announced

Nominations for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards were announced this morning. See the full list below.
Nominations for LGBTQ roles, actors, films, and shows include Pose, Bohemian Rhapsody, Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Darren Criss and Edgar Ramirez for The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw for A Very English Scandal, Billy Porter for Pose, Debra Messing for Will & Grace, Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody, Lucas Hedges for Boy Erased, Troye Sivan for “Revelation” from Boy Erased.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Black Panther
BlackKklansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlackKklansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlackKklansman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man in the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Coleman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mahershela Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlackKklansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Performance by an Actress In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, The Green Book
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami, “A Quiet Place”
Alexandre Desplat, “Isle of Dogs”
Ludwig Göransson, “Black Panther”
Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”
Marc Shaiman, “Mary Poppins Returns”
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“Revelation,” Boy Erased
“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Animated Feature Film (2006–present)
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
TV
Best Television Series – Drama
The Americans
The Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephen James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, The Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Reese, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture made for Television
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas , Genius
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Bronstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Thandi Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski , The Handmaid’s Tale
What do you think of the nominations? Who’s missing here that deserves a spot?