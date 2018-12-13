Fashion Label Bringing Back Red ‘Glamis’ Coat After Nancy Pelosi Viral Moment

The fashion label Max Mara said it will bring back its 2013 “Glamis” coat after Nancy Pelosi wore it while leaving the White House in photos and video that went viral.

Pelosi was seen wearing it following the meeting with Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and Chuck Schumer that made headlines on Tuesday afternoon.

When you nail that presentation you’ve been working on pic.twitter.com/GgeAFLy7q9 — Millennial Politics (@MillenPolitics) December 11, 2018

Glamour reports: ‘Late Wednesday afternoon, the Italian fashion house sent out a press release that not only confirmed the origins of Pelosi’s coat but also announced that Max Mara would be reinstating the Glamis into its outerwear collection in 2019. “In a variety of colorways,” no less! A spokesperson for the brand confirmed to Glamour that the decision to bring it back was inspired by Pelosi. Ian Griffiths, the creative director of Max Mara, issued a statement on the Pelosi sighting too: “You develop an emotional relationship with a coat like nothing else in your wardrobe. I can imagine why Ms. Pelosi chose to wear it for this important moment, and I’m honored.”‘