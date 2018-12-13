Antoni Porowski and Trace Lehnhoff Have Gone Instagram Official with Their Relationship

Queer Eye avocado guru Antoni Porowski and Flipping Out‘s Trace Lehnhoff have gone public with their rumored relationship, making it Instagram official with posts to their respective social media accounts. The two have been dating since September, according to Us Weekly.

Wrote Porowski, accompanying a photo in which he’s clasping hands with Lehnoff in nearly identical outfits that has been compared to Grant Wood’s ‘American Gothic’ and the twins in The Shining: “11 is my favorite prime number.”

View this post on Instagram 11 is my favorite prime number. A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni) on Dec 11, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Lehnhoff’s photo features the couple from behind, with the caption: “California is pretty incredible”.

View this post on Instagram California is pretty incredible A post shared by Trace Lehnhoff (@tfortrace) on Dec 11, 2018 at 1:25pm PST

Porowski split up with his boyfriend of seven years, art director Joey Krietemeyer, last October.