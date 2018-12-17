James Comey Rips GOP Cowards for Allowing Trump to Attack FBI and Rule of Law After House Hearing: WATCH

James Comey ripped Republicans upon departing a day of questioning before the House Oversight and Judiciary committees this afternoon.

Said Comey: “So another day of Hillary Clinton’s emails and the Steele dossier,” said Comey. “This while the President of the United States is lying about the FBI, attacking the FBI, and attacking the rule of law in this country. How does that make any sense at all? Republicans used to understand that the actions of a President matter, the words of a President matter, the rule of law matters, and the truth matters. Where are those Republicans today? At some point, someone has to stand up and, in the face of fear of Fox News, fear of their base, fear of mean tweets, stand up for the values of this country and not slink away into retirement, but stand up and speak the truth.”

