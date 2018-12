Kathie Lee Gifford announced on Tuesday that she’s leaving the TODAY show this April after 11 years.

Said Gifford: “When it’s our 11th anniversary, I’m gonna be leaving the Today show. It’s an exciting time for me and I’m thrilled about all the projects that are coming up, but it’s also hard. I’ve been in this business for 120 years and never worked with a more beautiful group of people who just give, give, give every day.”