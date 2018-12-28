Towleroad Gay News

Mark 2019 One Gay at a Time

Just in time for New Year’s Lethe press has released a Gay A Day.

The new book is a fun way to stay sharp on LGBT history.

Showcasing a different LGBT pioneer each day of the year  from pirates, politicians, and pornographers to starlets, serial killers, and saints, Gay a Day showcases a multicultural mosaic of real-life stories.

“Each day features the biography of a gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, or intersex person of note: their accomplishments, their loves, their tragedies, and their times. With every page you turn, you’ll find beautiful heroics, chilling horrors, and secret histories that will scandalize you, and by the end of the year you’ll be prouder than ever. A great read for people interested in the rich yet often hidden past of queer folk.”

Order a copy here.

