Michael Cohen’s Sentence, Noodles and Beef, Miss Coco Peru, Michael Flynn, Avenue Q, Inside the Frathouse: HOT LINKS

MICHAEL COHEN. Trump’s “fixer” gets 3 years in prison: ‘The sentencing in federal court in Manhattan capped a startling fall for Mr. Cohen, 52, who had once hoped to work by Mr. Trump’s side in the White House but ended up a central figure in the inquiry into payments to a porn star and a former Playboy model before the 2016 election.’

"Ultimately, federal prosecutors say they believe he still has knowledge of potential crimes that he has not shared with them," @PaulaReidCBS reports after #MichaelCohen sentencing. https://t.co/22QD0CSkHY pic.twitter.com/F1Ccq9Jweg — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 12, 2018

IF HE’S IMPEACHED. Trump believes this will happen: “I’m not concerned, no. I think that the people would revolt if that happened.”

OMG. And the host for this year’s Oscars is….________.

MICHAEL FLYNN. Former Trump national security adviser asks judge for no prison time: ‘Mr. Flynn’s lawyers said that his contrition, lengthy military service and willingness to aid the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, should warrant a sentence of only probation. “His cooperation was not grudging or delayed,” Mr. Flynn’s lawyers wrote in a sentencing memo that included letters from supporters vouching for his character.

ERIC SWALWELL. “I do see a path” to the 2020 nomination. “I am considering it.”

RICK SANTORUM. I don’t want to be Trump’s chief of staff. “It’s an honor to even be considered. I think it is a great job and I know there are a lot of people out there. Bottom line really just like Nick Ayers my family situation really doesn’t allow me to do that right now.”

LETITIA JAMES. Incoming NY attorney general promises boatload of Trump investigations: “We will use every area of the law to investigate President Trump and his business transactions and that of his family as well,” James, a Democrat, told NBC News in her first extensive interview since she was elected last month.

AVENUE Q. Long-running musical to close after 16 years: “The production premiered in 2003 and quickly made a name for itself, beating out ‘Wicked’ for best musical at the 2004 Tony Awards. After a nearly 16-year run in New York, Avenue Q will close in April. The comedy examines human behavior via puppets, chronicling their post-collegiate journeys as they navigate everything from racism to porn.”

STORMY DANIELS. Strip club owner says Stormy is lying about gay slur: ‘Leonard Del Percio — the owner of Goldfinger, where Stormy was supposed to perform last weekend — tells TMZ he used to own gay bars, so Stormy’s claim he called her right-hand man a “f**king f****t” is a bunch of BS. Del Percio’s fuming over Stormy’s allegation, and tells us his attorneys are considering filing a slander lawsuit against her.’

CHOUPETTE. Karl Lagerfeld receives texts and photos from his cat throughout the day.

NICK CANNON. The rapper/actor defended calling out females comedians for using anti-gay slurs in defense of Kevin Hart: ‘While appearing on BuzzFeed News’ morning talk show “AM to DM,” he said he was just trying to point out “we all grow” when retweeting examples of Sarah Silverman, Amy Schumer and Chelsea Handler using the word “f-g” to crack jokes after his pal Kevin Hart faced backlash for old tweets criticized for being homophobic. “I was sticking up for my best friend… I like to point out selective outrage and hypocrisy,” he said. “And the only reason why I pointed out some of the other people, and I could’ve kept going, I did extensive research… it was just showing how we all grow… I was like, ‘Wow, we can invite Mel Gibson to the Oscars, but Kevin can’t come?'”‘

INSIDE THE FRATHOUSE. Humiliation, homoeroticism, and animal cruelty. ‘There is a funeral in Andrew Moisey’s timely and provocative photobook, The American Fraternity: An Illustrated Ritual Manual, though it is unrelated to anything that happened on the campus of the unnamed university where the images were documented. It does, though, show young men looking awkwardly ill at ease as they attend the most serious ritual of all. Elsewhere, the same young men seem altogether more relaxed in a closed, all-male campus environment where heavy drinking, boorishness, bullying and misogyny are the norms. A world in which homosexuality is taboo but cross-dressing and semi-naked wrestling are acceptable and parading your penis and testicles is almost de rigueur.’

CASTING. Miley Cyrus filmed an episode of Black Mirror.

NOODLES AND BEEF. New evidence emergences in silicone injection death drama. ‘Dylan Hafertepen, Jack’s surviving “master,” has denied involvement (even though, according to a contract Jack shared online, Master Dylan controlled every aspect of his life). Dylan told Buzzfeed recently: “I did not make him inject silicone” and “This was his fetish.” On Australian TV, Jack’s mother, Linda, wanted to know who had injected her son with silicone, and Dylan said: “I have never done that for him. I forbid him from doing silicone.”But Facebook messages between Jack and his best friend in Australia, Kevin Reader, suggest that Dylan was directly involved with Jack’s silicone use. In a message dated March 18, 2017, during a brief breakup with Master Dylan, Jack mentions that Dylan “invoiced me the value of the gifts he had given me in our relationship… it wasn’t for everything, probably about $4,000… including the silicone.”‘ Background HERE.

HOLIDAY EATING OF THE DAY. Miss Coco Peru goes to a Panettone Festa.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Vinson Fraley.