Mika Brzezinski Apologizes to LGBTQ Community for ‘Vulgar’ Term She Used to Describe Mike Pompeo: WATCH

Morning Joe anchor Mika Brzezinski apologized on Friday morning for using a “vulgar” homophobic slur to describe Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier this week.

Said Brzezinski this morning: “I want to get to something first. I was off yesterday for a family matter, as you mentioned, but I wanted to address a term that I used on this show on Wednesday that was vulgar. I knew it right away and I tweeted that it was a terrible choice of words and that I was sorry. But please allow me to say this face-to-face. The term is crass and offensive and I apologize to everyone, especially the LGBTQ community and to my colleagues for using it. It was a mistake. My father would have found it so unbecoming and disrespectful and he would have told me. I will work hard to be better. But I just wanted to say on camera, looking the viewers straight in the eye, I am really, really sorry.”

Said Brzezinski on Wednesday about Mike Pompeo’s disinterest in holding Saudi Arabia accountable for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi: “I understand that Donald Trump doesn’t care. But why doesn’t Mike Pompeo care right now? Are the pathetic deflections that we just heard when he appeared on Fox & Friends — is that a patriot speaking? Or a wannabe dictator’s butt-boy? I’m dead serious, I’m asking: are these the words of a patriot?”