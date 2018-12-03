Milo Yiannopoulos More Than $2 Million in Debt

Gay alt-right troll Milo Yiannopoulos is more than $2 million in debt, according to documents assembled by his former Australian tour promoters and seen by Guardian Australia.

The Guardian reports: ‘The documents indicate that as of April 2018, Yiannopoulos owed $1.6m to his own company, $400,000 to the Mercers, $153,215 to his former lawyers, $76,574 to former collaborator and Breitbart writer Allum Bokhari, and $20,000 to the luxury jewellery brand Cartier. As of 2 October, Yiannopoulos owed sums of several thousand dollars to far right writers including Ian Miles Cheong, anti-Islamic ideologue Pamela Geller and science fiction writer Theodore Beale, aka Vox Day, the documents indicate, amongst others. They were published on the website of an Australian far right figure and United Patriots Front member.’