Kanye West Blindsided By Alt-Right Pal Milo Yiannopoulos’ $116k Bill For Campaign Consulting

Don’t miss business with pleasure — something Kanye West learned from his alt-right buddy Milo Yiannopoulos, who allegedly billed him for more than $100k for the time they spent together over the past few weeks, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders revealed the rapper was blindsided by the bill because he never worked out a financial agreement with Milo to work as an advisor on the Ye 2024 presidential media blast.

But Ye allegedly received an invoice from his extremest pal anyway.

Milo reportedly slapped the fallen musician with an invoice for a whopping $116k. The bill was dated December 1, according to TMZ.

Ye and Milo’s friendship made headlines after they were first spotted hanging out in mid-November.

Sources claimed Ye’s other right-wing friends — like white nationalist Nick Fuente— are working with the rapper-turned-politician hopeful as volunteers. It sounds like Ye was under the impression that Milo was a volunteer, too, until he got the bill.

While Ye’s been pushing his #Ye2024 hashtag amid his media blitz, the insider pointed out that he has yet to formally announce his campaign run — meaning, Milo can’t bill him for a campaign that isn’t real.

Milo revealed to the Daily Beast that he and Ye had come to a “mutual conclusion” to part ways. It appears the hefty bill attributed to that choice.

Let’s remember: Ye’s bank account isn’t what it used to be.

The fashion designer lost his billionaire status in October following his antisemitic rant that forced several brands, including Adidas, to drop the star.

He’s also paying his ex-wife Kim Kardashian out of the wazoo.

As RadarOnline.com reported, they finalized their divorce last week, and, as part of their settlement, Ye will be forking over $200k in child support on the first of every month to Kim for their four kids: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Ye also gave up the multimillion-dollar home that he purchased across the street from his ex. As for their children, they will share joint custody, and each parent will have “equal access” to them.

It looks like the agreement is working out perfectly. Ye was even spotted at Kim’s home on Monday to celebrate their son Saint’s birthday like a modern family.