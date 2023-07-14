Towleroad Gay News

Exclusive: Milo Yiannopoulos settles up with Marjorie Taylor Greene for Kanye West website scandal

Scandal-ridden far-right commentator has seemingly settled up — financially — with Rep. (R-GA). Yiannopoulos reimbursed Greene's campaign $7,020.16 on May 12 for “use of campaign credit card for personal use,” according to a new Federal Election Commission filing reviewed by Raw Story. In November, Yiannopoulos had purchased a campaign website domain for 's yet-to-be-launched 2024 presidential domain using Greene's campaign credit card. Yiannopoulos, who is known for online harassment and making bigoted and controversial statements, including …

