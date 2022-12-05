Yiannopoulos On Outs … Allegedly Sent Message Insisting ‘Ye is Gay’; Every day is ‘Red Wedding’ in Kanye West camp after ‘media appearances’

Published by
Raw Story
Raw Story
According to a report from the Daily Beast, multiple members of Kanye West’s rightwing entourage have been purged or left their employment with the rapper following a series of “disastrous media appearances” where he has praised Adolph Hitler among other controversial statements. As the Beast reports, conservative demagogue Milo Yiannopoulos is now on the outs with West — also known as “Ye” — following his brief tenure as an adviser to West’s fledgling 2024 presidential campaign. In an interview with the Beast, Yiannopoulos described the chaos surrounding West, but insisted his departure was…