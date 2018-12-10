‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Mock Trump’s ‘Imbecilic, Pathetic’ Tweeting After ‘Smocking Gun’ Tirade: WATCH

The Morning Joe hosts mocked Trump’s “pathetic” tweeting after the president’s Monday morning “smocking gun” tirade.

Said Donny Deutsch: “He’s probably watching now as he’s eating his Count Chocula. He knows a ‘smocking’ gun is pointed at him. These tweets will become more and more imbecilic, they’re going to make less and less sense. He’ll talk to his 30 percent, 35 percent — ‘take to the streets they are trying to get rid of your president.’ That’s all that’s left for him. You’re going to see unhinged like we’ve never seen before. He feels it, you can see he feels it — it’s pathetic,” he added. “None of us got angry at that. We all chuckled under our breath when we saw that.”