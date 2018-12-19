Peach Takes Huge Eggplant In The Name Of Prevention WATCH

UK based Celebrate Condoms have produced a hysterical Christmas video that’s looking to both spread awareness of their brand and of preventing STIs and HIV.

The video stars an eggplant emoji about to penetrate a peach.

Celebrate founder Tim Browning told Towleroad, “We believe in a sustainable, ethical and harmonious world and are trying to put the fun back into safe sex with our unique, world first, super thin latex rainbow striped condoms. The unique printing process we use is on the inside of the condom and uses safe and tested colors. We’ve even added tropical flavored lube to complete the experience! We all know after scouring online and several shopping centers for the perfect gift, finding the perfect Christmas stocking filler for that special someone can be a little daunting. Not to worry, Celebrate Condoms has got you covered.”

Celebrate is offering a buy one get one free offer on their rainbow rubbers until December 25th.

Watch the hysterical video below!