Gay Couple Meeting with Mattel to Pitch Same-Sex Wedding Doll Set for Children: WATCH

Matt Jacobi and Nick Caprio landed a meeting with Mattel, the makers of Ken and Barbie, in hopes that the company will manufacture same-sex wedding dolls.

Jacobi and Caprio got the idea after shopping for their niece, and finding there were no ‘Ken and Barbie’ type dolls which featured gay couples. As a solution, they crafted a same-sex couple from two separate sets to give to her.

KNXV reports: ‘Matt and Nick eventually bought the traditional Barbie wedding set and an extra Ken doll, but the couple feels it’s time for a change. “It’s going to come up in your family no matter what,” says Nick. “As more same sex couples are having kids, your kids are going to have kids in the class that have gay parents and things like that, too. So it’s not that huge of a shock anymore.”‘