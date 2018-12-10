Voyager 2, David Twombley, Jamal Khashoggi, TIME Person of the Year, James Comey, Chris Crocker, Kevin Hart: HOT LINKS

INFINITY AND BEYOND. Voyager 2 enters interstellar space. “For the second time in history, a human-made object has reached the space between the stars. NASA’s Voyager 2 probe now has exited the heliosphere – the protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields created by the Sun.”

RIP. David Twombley, who fought to bring marriage equality to Iowa: ‘David Twombley died Thursday, One Iowa, the state’s largest LGBTQ organization, announced in a statement. He was 77 years old. The longtime Iowa music teacher and his partner, Larry Hoch, were one of the plaintiff couples in Varnum v. Brien, the Iowa Supreme Court case that brought same-sex marriage to the state.”

MEGYN KELLY. She’s still negotiating with NBC News and the network is worried about something she might talk about.

THE COLLUSION. It’s always been right out in the open.

MARIA BUTINA. Plea deal reached for Russian spy: ‘Butina had pleaded not guilty to the charge, brought by prosecutors in July. There have been previous signs that Butina and prosecutors were working on a resolution — namely in a November request seeking delays in court filing deadlines as the parties worked on a “pretrial resolution.” “The parties have resolved this matter,” the court filing Monday said.

JAMAL KHASHOGGI. Transcript reveals details of journalist’s grisly murder: ‘”I can’t breathe.” These were the final words uttered by Jamal Khashoggi after he was set upon by a Saudi hit squad at the country’s consulate in Istanbul, according to a source briefed on the investigation into the killing of the Washington Post columnist…The transcript notes the sounds of Khashoggi’s body being dismembered by a saw, as the alleged perpetrators are advised to listen to music to block out the sound.’

PERSON OF THE YEAR. Here is TIME’s shortlist: Donald Trump, Separated Families, Vladimir Putin, Robert Mueller, Ryan Coogler, Christine Blasey Ford, Jamal Khashoggi, March for Our Lives Activists, Moon Jae-In, and Meghan Markle.

BROTHERHOOD BRUISED. Meghan Markle coming between Princes William and Harry?

STORMY DANIELS. Canceled event over anti-gay slur.

Sorry everyone who was planning to see me at Goldfingers tonight but I will NOT be performing. The owner called my assistant a "fucking faggot" after I refused to do something not in my contract. This abuse will not be tolerated. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) December 8, 2018

HORRIBLE PERSON OF THE DAY. Jesus freak breaks into church to tell kids Santa isn’t real.

JAMES COMEY. Use every breath: “All of us should use every breath we have to make sure the lies stop on January 20, 2021. I understand the Democrats have important debates now over who their candidate should be, but they have to win. They have to win.”

JOHN BRENNAN. Former CIA Director torches Trump: “Whenever you send out such inane tweets, I take great solace in knowing that you realize how much trouble you are in & how impossible it will be for you to escape American justice. Mostly, I am relieved that you will never have the opportunity to run for public office again.”

Whenever you send out such inane tweets, I take great solace in knowing that you realize how much trouble you are in & how impossible it will be for you to escape American justice. Mostly, I am relieved that you will never have the opportunity to run for public office again. https://t.co/JzB6YH8C6H — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) December 10, 2018

ULTIMATE MEASURE. Kevin Hart quotes Martin Luther King Jr. after anti-gay tweet fiasco: ‘Kevin Hart stirred up another online firestorm after tweeting a quote on Friday from Martin Luther King Jr. about how moments of crisis test the measure of a man — but his fans and critics just weren’t having it. “You’re quoting Martin? Finally, you’re making me laugh!” one commenter wrote.’

JEFF ROHRER. Teammates support gay former NFL player ahead of his wedding: “Women loved him because he was a gentleman, he was smart and a good football player,’’ Ed “Too Tall” Jones said. “… If you had said, ‘Ed, get me a list of five people in the history of the game (you think are gay),’ he wouldn’t have been nowhere near it.’’

GET YOUR SPEEDO ON. Luke Evans.

CHRIS CROCKER. The ‘Leave Britney Alone’ personality-turned-adult-film-performer left Facebook because it demonizes sexuality.

I had 4 million+ followers on @facebook and I deleted. I will never contribute content to a site that demonizes sexuality: — Chris Crocker XXX (@ChrisCrocker) December 7, 2018

ON THE COVER OF A MAGAZINE: Nyle DiMarco.

TEASER OF THE DAY. Stranger Things Season 3.

MACRO BUG OF THE DAY. Ecuador’s Pinocchio Weevil.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Wilson Cruz.