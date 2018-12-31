Towleroad Gay News

Transgender Pakistanis Gather En Masse For the Country’s First Trans Pride Parade

Transgender people from all over the country gathered in Lahore for the first ever trans pride march in Pakistan this past weekend.

The event took place on Saturday December 29th.

Gay Star News said, “Witnesses said the march attracted a big crowd, as they took to the streets through the second most biggest city in Pakistan. People held signs in support of the community and waved flags, as people on the street looked on.”

Pakistan offers more legal protections to transgender people than the majority of its neighbors, though they still suffer discrimination in the community.

The recent ruling in India that has decriminalized sodomy has energized LGBT activists in Pakistan.

In the meantime, the Pakistani LGBT community must continue to live with Section 377, the 157-year-old British colonial era law criminalizing homosexual sex that lives on in the Pakistan Penal Code.

