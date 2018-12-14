DOJ Asks Supreme Court to Let Trump Transgender Military Ban Take Effect

The Department of Justice has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking SCOTUS to allow Trump’s transgender troop ban to take effect.

CNN reports: ‘The administration already has a pending request for the Supreme Court to bypass the lower courts and take up a case concerning the ban, which has been blocked by lower courts. Now the Department of Justice is taking it a step further. In a brief filed Thursday night Solicitor General Noel Francisco requests that if the Supreme Court declines to take up the case this term, the justices allow the Trump policy to go into effect while the case plays out in the lower courts. The justices are likely to ask challengers for their response.’