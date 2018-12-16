In Sunday Morning Rage, Trump Melts Down Over ‘One Sided’ ‘Can’t Be Legal’ SNL Portrayal

Donald Trump woke up in a rage on Sunday morning, launching an attack on Saturday Night Live, which opened its holiday show by imagining a world in which he wasn’t elected.

A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live. It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

Then it was on the so-called “Witch Hunt” which has so far resulted in criminal counts against more than 30 people.

So where are all the missing Text messages between fired FBI agents Peter S and the lovely Lisa Page, his lover. Just reported that they have been erased and wiped clean. What an outrage as the totally compromised and conflicted Witch Hunt moves ever so slowly forward. Want them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

Remember, Michael Cohen only became a “Rat” after the FBI did something which was absolutely unthinkable & unheard of until the Witch Hunt was illegally started. They BROKE INTO AN ATTORNEY’S OFFICE! Why didn’t they break into the DNC to get the Server, or Crooked’s office? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

And he expressed praise for State TV channel FOX News (not one sided at all) for declaring him innocent: ‘Judge Ken Starr, former Solicitor Generel & Independent Counsel, just stated that, after two years, “there is no evidence or proof of collusion” & further that “there is no evidence that there was a campaign financing violation involving the President.” Thank you Judge. @ FoxNews’