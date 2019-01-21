Adam Lambert and James Corden Queen Out in a Musical Recap of the NFL Championship Games: WATCH

Late, Late Show host James Corden aired a special NFL championship show last night following a day of NFL games which sent the L.A. Rams and the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl over the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

Corden closed the show with a parody of Queen’s classic “Don’t Stop Me Now” called “The Show’s Ending Now”, and who better to join him in performance than current Queen frontman Adam Lambert.

For those of you who missed the games, get your musical recap here: