Steve Martin’s Portrayal Of Roger Stone Is Hysterical On ‘SNL’ Cold Open: WATCH

Introducing what we hope will be a regular new caricature, Steve Martin debuted his portrayal of recently arrested Trump crony Roger Stone, in last night’s cold open on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

“Honestly, I think I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. Seven felonies, I can’t even count that high! How cool is that,” Martin’s Stone screamed at the camera looking like Mister Magoo.

Moffat’s Carlson heavy handily reminds him that he’s old and pitiful and Martin quickly says oh yeah, “The pity thing… I’m a poor, helpless old man. I’m 66, I’m almost as old as Sting!”

Before ending the program Martin yelled directly at the camera suggesting the president was watching and said, “Pardon me!”

Kate McKinnon added a new impression to her repertoire portraying Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and hysterically skewering his insensitive advice to poor government workers unable to make it through the shutdown without getting paid.

Kate McKinnon as Wilbur Ross

Watch the segment below.

Tucker Carlson (Alex Moffat), Jeannine Pirro (Cecily Strong), Ann Coulter (Heidi Gardner), Wilbur Ross (Kate McKinnon) talk about the government shutdown and Roger Stone (Steve Martin) stops by to talk about his arrest.