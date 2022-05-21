Kate McKinnon Leaving SNL; What? Also Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney Set to Depart After This Season. Season Finale TONIGHT

Published by

InsideHook

By Tobias Carroll The current season of Saturday Night Live featured the show’s largest cast ever, with 21 different comedians appearing on screen at various points during the year. Based on current reports, it sure sounds like that number will be a bit lower for the 48th season. The Hollywood Reporter reports that this weekend’s season finale will be the final appearance as cast members for Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney. Admittedly, this isn’t the most shocking of news. In comments made to The New York Times, SNL‘s Lorne Michaels spoke of “a year of change” on the …

Read More