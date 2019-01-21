All You Need Is Love: Middle School Chorus Surprises Gay Choir Teacher at Wedding Rehearsal Brunch – WATCH

Dozens of middle school students from Hingham, Massachusetts rehearsed for four Sundays and traveled 30 miles by bus to deliver a special song to their favorite teacher, choir director Christopher Landis, at his wedding rehearsal.

His then fiancé, Joe Michienzie, was in on the surprise which was planned by two parents of the students, and taken on with the permission of the parents of 50 kids, the Patriot Ledger reports.

Said Joy Foraste, one parent who organized the performance, to the Ledger: “It was so wonderful for the kids to see him with his family and his close friends, and they saw him as a person, not just their teacher. They saw how much it meant to him. He immediately started crying and the kids started crying. It’s something they’ll never forget.”

The clip has been viewed more than 763,000 times on Facebook.