Alyssa Milano, John Mulaney, Pete Davidson, Kanye West, David Beckham, A Sneak Peek of ‘Justice League Vs The Fatal Five,’ and More: HOT LINKS

ICYMI: Our new favorite Odd couple is Pete Davidson and John Mulaney. The two comedians who skewered Clint Eastwood’s latest movie The Mule on last weeks SNL are hysterical together. The two are doing a limited tour together called “Pete Davidson & Friends.” They’ve got upcoming dates together in Kingston, NY, a few in New Jersey as well as Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Watch them on SNL’s Weekend Update below.

AND THE AWARD GOES TO GLAAD reveals its full list of Media Awards 2019 Nominations. Bohemian Rhapsody is NOT among them after being pulled due to new sex assault allegations against director Bryan Singer.

COLLECTIONS Kanye West is being sued for not paying Japanese fabric company.





FLIRT LIKE BECKHAMS Victoria & David Beckham were allegedly “flirty & touchy” at her Reebok event. D-Listed says, “Victoria Beckham has been in New York for much of this week. She’s been promoting her collaboration with Reebok, and she and David even reunited for some kind of NYC event for Reebok. A big part of me still believes that what we’re seeing from Posh and Becks these days is the last gasp of their marriage. Last year, when the split rumors really started swirling, it seemed like Victoria was still doing the most to save her marriage or make it look like they were still a happy couple. I don’t think she’s still doing that – when they step out together these days, they both look so over it.”

NO APOLOGY Alyssa Milano won’t apologize for calling #MAGA hats the new KKK hood and nor should she. “The red MAGA hat is the new white hood,” she tweeted last weekend in response to a confrontation between Native American elder Nathan Phillips and a group of Catholic school students in Washington, D.C., that went viral. She added, “Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself.” In a commentary piece published by The Wrap on Wednesday, Milano explained her tweet and why she still stands behind it despite calls for her to apologize and death threats. “Here’s the thing: I was right,” she wrote.

“Some things in that video cannot be disputed – no matter what angle or how extended the cut is,” she argued. “These boys, who attend a religious school, were there on a school trip protesting against a woman’s right to reproductive freedom. Several of these boys were wearing red MAGA hats, a hat that has become synonymous with white nationalism and racism. Several were doing a ‘tomahawk chop.’ Several were laughing.”

TRUMP KEEPS ROLLING BACK THE CLOCK HIV care is threatened by proposed changes to Medicare Part D. “The proposed rule, ‘Modernizing Part D and Medicare Advantage to Lower Drug Prices and Reduce Out-of-Pocket Expenses,’ has the important aim of lowering drug expenditures for higher-cost conditions by increasing negotiating power. An estimated 25 percent of people living with HIV have access to care and medicine through Medicare. Lifelong treatment should be affordable for them and everyone who needs it” according to Stat.

ON THE RAG What’s new on the gay magazine front? Ruth Ellis Center Development Associate Dwayne Cole Jr. was awarded $10,000 and received an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2019 Creating Change Conference sponsored by the National LGBTQ Task Force.

“I’m just excited about the experience because I hear a lot about Creating Change. I hear that people can get a lot of information from the sessions there and a lot of my colleagues at the Ruth Ellis Center are working some of the suites,” Cole Jr. said. “I’m excited to see what they have put together and to experience Creating Change for the first time.”

SNEAK PEEK The Justice League face off against the 30th Century foes of The Legion of Superheroes in this new sneak peek at Justice League Vs. The Fatal Five.

BOOK SMART A memoir is coming from the young, gay Mayor of South Bend running for President. The New York Times reviews Pete Buttigieg’s new tome saying “he has been the mayor of South Bend, Ind., since 2012. He went to Harvard, spent two years as a Rhodes scholar at Oxford, where he studied Immanuel Kant and John Rawls, and served as a Navy lieutenant in Afghanistan. He speaks Arabic. He plays concert piano. He is gay. And now, at the age of 37, he has written a memoir, Shortest Way Home.”

REALLY?! Japan’s supreme court ruled in favor of forced sterilization of trans people, according to Out Magazine. “The two year trial was brought by Takakito Usui as he sought to transition. Law 111 requires anyone transitioning and wanting to have their official documents changed to reflect their gender, must follow specific rules. Of those guidelines, they must have no children under 20, be single, and undergo a psychiatric evaluation. They also cannot have reproductive glands or their reproductive glands must “have permanently lost function.”

PREP RALLY PrEP promotion should be positive. Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) programs should adopt modern marketing strategies that are attractive to healthy individuals and that might promote an inclusive and holistic vision of PrEP, Dr. K. Rivet Amico and Professor Linda-Gail Bekker argue in an opinion piece published in the Lancet HIV. They note that the roll-out of PrEP has lagged in many settings – including most generalized epidemic settings. However, there are successes which can be learned from and the authors call for PrEP programs to change in three ways.

HARD WORK How Charles Hix & Ken Haak pumped up queer desire. Matthew Rettenmund over at Boy Culture says, “the book was ostensibly a guide for men looking to have supermodel bodies, subtitled The Total Shape-Up Guide for Men, but Haak’s sensual black-and-white photography owed more to the closety physique mags of the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s than to fitness. I believe it was late MuscleMag publisher Robert Kennedy who once identified how some fitness magazines seemed gay because of a subtle perception that the models were ‘seducible’ — by men; this is what Haak’s photography, like Bruce Weber’s before him, exuded.”

