Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / towleroad / At 22 Days Government Shutdown Is The Longest On Record

At 22 Days Government Shutdown Is The Longest On Record

by Leave a Comment

AFGE – #StoptheShutdown Rally – Washington, DC

The partial government shutdown became the longest funding lapse in U.S. history today, as it dragged into its 22nd day.

 

The New York Times says:

At midnight on Saturday, the shutdown entered its 22nd day, which makes it the longest gap in American government funding ever.

That beats the previous record, under President Bill Clinton in 1995, of 21 days.

In total, there have been 21 gaps in government funding since 1976, though the level of shutdown has varied. The current federal shutdown is a partial one, as many agencies were already funded through this fiscal year, which ends in September.

GLAAD tweeted earlier this week: As we’ve hit now three weeks of the Donald Trump government shutdown, GLAAD wanted to point out what this shut down could mean for the LGBTQ community, specifically – the federal workers who are currently furloughed and going without a paycheck.


Hang in there folks.

/* Background pattern from Toptal Subtle Patterns */