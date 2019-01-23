Police Say Homeless Man Committed Hate Crime by Threatening Gay Teens at Church

A homeless Bethlehem, New York man is under arrest and charged with a felony hate crime for threatening to kill gay teens at a local church.

The Times Union reported: ‘According to court documents, Shawn P. Grady, 37, called Mount Moriah Church and Christian Academy on Route 9W on the morning of Oct. 27 and spoke with Rev. Stephen Giles. “You have teenage homosexuals at your church and they will be killed,” Grady allegedly told the pastor. Giles told police the statements scared him, the congregation and the school’s students.’

Grady also reportedly alleged sexual abuse at the church but police found no evidence. He was arrested at a local supermarket.

The paper adds that “Police believed he was suffering from some kind of mental disorder, according to a report of the incident.”



Watch a report from News10: