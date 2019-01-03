BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Lucas Denies Page Six Claims; Says He’s Shocked & Upset at Betrayal

Shortly after posting about a story that broke in Page Six Towleroad reached out to porn star and producer Michael Lucas.
Lucas told Towleroad:
Thank you for contacting me. No, it is not true. This is an email that i sent to an editor of the NYP as soon as I read it.
Dear Carlos:
The story that ran today and attributed to me by my former publicist is absolutely false. I spent 45 minutes on the phone explaining why I would never do that and they still felt the need to give it to you. Needless to say I am perplexed by their motivation and they were fired immediately.
I am considering legal action against them.
What is true is that I’m planning to retire in 2020.
What is absolutely false is that I would ever write or consider writing a “ tell all” book and naming names of my clients.
I consider that relationship sacred and I would NEVER violate their confidence or my integrity. Period.
I have nothing but the greatest respect and gratitude for the people who trusted me with their most intimate secrets and I will take those secrets to the grave.
Carlos Greer <[email protected]> wrote:
Hello Michael,
Thanks for your note. We’ve already closed our pages unfortunately, but I will gladly write a follow up with the information below tomorrow. Let’s touch bash then. Thanks. – Carlos
Lucas emailed back:Thanks for the quick reply. Please make sure the headline on the online article is changed immediately. I’d also like to know what was said to you that made you think i planned to out former clients. This is a major, major embarrassment for me. Would appreciate an explanation.