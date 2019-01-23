Bryan Singer Responds to New Allegations He Sexually Assaulted Minors

Director Bryan Singer has responded to new allegations published in a lengthy exposé in The Atlantic that he sexually assaulted underage boys over a period of 20 years.

Singer claims that Esquire, which had originally commissioned the exposé chose not to publish it after it had been fact-checked.

Said Singer in a statement published by Deadline: “That didn’t stop this writer from selling it to The Atlantic.It’s sad that The Atlantic would stoop to this low standard of journalistic integrity. Again, I am forced to reiterate that this story rehashes claims from bogus lawsuits filed by a disreputable cast of individuals willing to lie for money or attention. And it is no surprise that, with Bohemian Rhapsody being an award-winning hit, this homophobic smear piece has been conveniently timed to take advantage of its success.”

Singer claimed the article was “written by a homophobic journalist who has a bizarre obsession with me dating back to 1997.”

Singer’s lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, told The Atlantic that Singer “categorically denies ever having sex with, or a preference for, underage men.”