Former WH Aide Cliff Sims Laughs as CNN Host Reads Him Trump Tweet Trashing His Tell-All: WATCH

Donald Trump just gave Cliff Sims, the former White House aide whose new tell-all Team of Vipers dishes on his 500 days working in for the Trump administration, a huge boost.

Tweeted Trump: ‘A low level staffer that I hardly knew named Cliff Sims wrote yet another boring book based on made up stories and fiction. He pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer. He signed a non-disclosure agreement. He is a mess!’

A low level staffer that I hardly knew named Cliff Sims wrote yet another boring book based on made up stories and fiction. He pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer. He signed a non-disclosure agreement. He is a mess! January 29, 2019

Sims was appearing on CNN’s New Day as Trump tweeted and reacted in real time to the best publicity his book could have received.

Trump has reportedly been pissed off about the book but up until Tuesday morning held his tongue.

Politico reported on Monday: ‘President Donald Trump is “very pissed off” and “really hopping mad” at former aide Cliff Sims’ new book that reveals firsthand the chaos and infighting that is ever present in his White House, according to several current and former White House officials. Trump is asking aides: “Who is this guy? Why is he writing this book? He wasn’t even in meetings,” the sources said. He also dismissively refers to Sims — who served until last May as director of White House message strategy and a special assistant to the president —as “the videographer” because he also helped Trump with the weekly video and radio addresses, according to three current and former White House officials.’