Gay Pro Soccer Player Collin Martin Found a Date During a Live Tinder Swiping Session with James Corden: WATCH

Gay Minnesota United Midfielder Collin Martin, the only openly gay professional athlete active in any of the five major sports leagues: MLS, NFL, NHL, NBA, and MLB, joined James Corden late last week to browse through a stage full of potential suitors in a game of live Tinder.

Corden brought up a series of bachelors for Martin’s perusal, and Martin swiped right or left depending if he was interested.

Asked what kind of guy would be his ideal date, Martin named Call Me By Your Name actor Timothee Chalamet.

Find out who Martin chose:

Martin came out in late June on social media, saying: “I have been out as a gay man for many years to my family and friends, and this includes my teammates. Today, I’m proud that my entire team and the management of Minnesota United know that I am gay. I have received only kindness and acceptance from everyone in Major League Soccer and that has made my decision to come out publicly much easier.”