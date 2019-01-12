‘Coming To America’ Sequel Is Coming, Missy Elliott Joins Hall Of Fame, Robbie Williams Trolls Jimmy Page, and More: HOT LINKS

Towleroad Gay News

ROBBIE WILLIAMS BLASTS LED ZEPPELIN TO PISS OFF NEIGHBOR JIMMY PAGE The two neighbors are living an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

NOT MCDONALD’S Coming to America Star John Amos wants to reprise Cleo McDowell role in the sequel and so do we!
SHE CAN WORK IT  Missy Elliott is officially inducted into songwriters Hall Of Fame.
GAY MAN ATTACKED IN TURIN People in the Italian town are on edge.
COACHELLA UPDATE Why is Kanye out?
FAVORITE TWEET OF THE DAY Oh Gus.

