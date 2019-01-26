Roger Stone Tells Chris Cuomo He’s Never Discussed a Pardon with Trump: WATCH

,Conspiracy theorist Trump ally and slippery person Roger Stone headed for the evening news shows following his release on $250,000 bond Friday morning.

Stone was arrested by the FBI at a dawn raid at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Stone was charged by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller on seven counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding, making false statements and witness tampering, according to the special counsel’s office.

Stone appeared on Chris Cuomo Prime Time on CNN to defend himself.

Said Stone of his arrest: “When you don’t have evidence, you use theatrics. I think this was an overreaction and the real proof of it was, the judge only hours later gave me a $250K surety bond on my own signature. So if you’re a flight risk, they wouldn’t do that.”

Replied Cuomo: “I’m actually surprised they have you out at all. But when you say they have no proof, Roger, to be honest with you I have not seen an indictment connected to this probe that has more proof than this one does of communications that you have had that prove that you didn’t tell the truth to Congress.”

Stone argued that he wasn’t arrested for anything that shows collusion with the Russian government or Wikileaks: “First of all, I always said that there could be some process crime. There’s still no evidence whatsoever that I had advance knowledge of the topic, the subject, or the source of the WikiLeaks disclosures. I never received any of the WikiLeaks disclosures. I never communicated with Assange or WikiLeaks other than the limited communication on Twitter on direct message, which I gave to the House Intelligence Committee last September, I guess it was.”

Cuomo told Stone he thought it was “ballsy” for Stone to come on TV so soon after the indictment, adding “It makes me think you must believe there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. You believe that light is not the train but that it is the president and he will pardon you for keeping your mouth shut.”

Said Stone: “I have never had any discussion with him or communication with him regarding that. I have no idea what he might do”

Asked if he would accept one, Stone replied that he doesn’t answer “hypothetical” questions.

Stone also went on FOX News with Tucker Carlson, and got a much different type of interview: