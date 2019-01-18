D.C. Restaurant That Asked Transgender Woman For Her ID To Use Bathroom Is Fined $7K: WATCH

Cuba Libre, a popular restaurant and bar in Washington D.C., will pay $7,000 in fines after an employee tried to stop Charlotte Clymera, a transgender woman, from using a women’s restroom last summer, D.C.’s attorney general Karl A. Racine said.

Clymer was at the restaurant for a friend’s bachelorette party.

Restaurant workers asked Clymer for identification in June when she tried to use a women’s bathroom, then followed her inside and told her to leave according to the Associated Press.

Back when the incident happened in June, Clymer wrote on Facebook, “When I asked why, he said that ‘female’ must be on an ID to use the women’s restroom. I told him that’s nonsense, turned on my heel, and continued into the restroom.”

But she continued in another post, “I go into a stall to do my business, and I hear him walk in and search for me in this busy restroom full of women,” Clymer wrote.

“He is doing everything but opening the stall doors.”

Clymer, who happens to work as an activist and spokeswoman with the Human Rights Campaign, which advocates for LGBTQ equality, knew she was in the right. Nevertheless, the male attendant followed after her into the women’s restroom the Post reported at the time.

