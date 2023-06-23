Towleroad Gay News

Surprising results: Study examines community connection and LGBTQ mental health in the Trump era

Published by
PsyPost

The relationship between ruminating about one's sexual orientation or and negative mental health symptoms is influenced by how connected LGBTQ individuals feel to the LGBTQ community, according to new research published in . Those who felt disconnected from the LGBTQ community during 's presidency were more likely to experience negative mental health outcomes compared to those who had an average level of connection to the community. In an unexpected finding, those who felt very close to the LGBTQ community were al…

