‘FOX & Friends’ Apologizes After ‘Big Mistake’ Graphic Suggesting Ruth Bader Ginsburg is Dead

FOX & Friends viewers saw a graphic on Monday morning accompanied by no commentary which suggested Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was dead.

Hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt later commented on what they called a control room error.

Said Doocy: “A technical error in the control room triggered a graphic of Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a date on it, she – we don’t wanna, uh, make it seem, anything other than – that was a mistake, that was an accident. We believe she is still at home recovering from surgery.”

Added Earhardt: “We apologize, big mistake.”