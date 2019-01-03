Did This New Jersey Clinic Inadvertently Expose Thousands To HIV?

A former patient has filed the first lawsuit against a New Jersey surgery center that may have exposed nearly 3,800 patients to HIV and hepatitis due to poor sterilization and medication practices reports the Associated Press.

The HealthPlus Surgery Center in Saddle Brook recently told the patients that a state probe of its facilities found “lapses in infection control” and “the injection of medications” could have exposed them to the diseases.

A state report released on Friday said operating rooms at the center were not properly cleaned and surgical tools were sometimes found with “brown rust-like stains” before use.

It was the latest scare at a new Jersey healthcare facility after 11 children died at a rehabilitation center since October in a deadly viral outbreak.

As a result of the investigation, two workers who were in charge of sterilizing and cleaning medical instruments were fired and a nursing director resigned.

The health department has advised anyone who had a procedure done at the Saddle Brook clinic between January 1 and September 7 to get tested. This is out of “an abundance of caution.”

If you need to be tested because of possible exposure at this clinic, you can call 888-507-0578.