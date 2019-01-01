Drug Research Scientist Says He was Harassed for Being Gay

A former research scientist alleges in a lawsuit against Eli Lilly and Co. that he was harassed and discriminated against because he is gay.

Jeffrey A. Willy says he “endured harassment, a hostile work environment, and discrimination.” He left the company in September 2018. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Indianapolis.

In one allegation Willy says a supervisor spoke derisively of homosexuals and used a homophobic slur.

Another allegation said that while waiting for an attendant to finish cleaning the men’s restroom, a co-worker told him to use the women’s restroom. “If all the weirdo transgenders are using whatever restroom they want to,” the co-worker is quoted as saying, “the rest of us might as well.”

A spokesman for Lilly issued a statement saying the company “can’t comment on the specifics of pending litigation.”

“Diversity and inclusion are vital foundations of Lilly’s culture,” the statement said. “Respect for people has long been one of our core Lilly values — understanding, respecting and valuing differences among our employees and the people we serve. We believe that an environment of equality and inclusion is critical to fulfill our purpose to make life better through our medicines.”