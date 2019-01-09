Evangelicals Think LGBT People Shouldn’t Be Protected From Lynching

Evangelical activists are pressing Republican lawmakers to strip protections for LGBT+ people from an anti-lynching bill. The Justice for Victims of Lynching Act cleared the US Senate on December 20 in a rare unanimous vote.
The bill was introduced earlier this year by the chamber’s three African-American senators: California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker and South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott. The proposal outlines the specific act of Lynching — a mob killing without legal authority — and would add lynching to the federal list of hate crimes. Harris touted the vote on Twitter, calling the moment “history.”
The moment when the United States Senate agreed unanimously to make lynching a federal crime for the first time. History. pic.twitter.com/MtoI0Or0mg
— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) December 19, 2018
But Liberty Counsel president Mat Staver told fundamentalist Christian news outlet OneNewsNow that he is lobbying lawmakers in the House of Representatives to have the LGBT language removed from the law.
Staver claimed: “The old saying is once that camel gets the nose in the tent, you can’t stop them from coming the rest of the way in.
“And this would be the first time that you would have in federal law mentioning gender identity and sexual orientation, as part of this anti-lynching bill.”