Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / towleroad / Gay Puerto Rican Rapper Shot Dead In San Juan

Gay Puerto Rican Rapper Shot Dead In San Juan

by Leave a Comment

Kevin Fret , described as Latin Trap music’s first openly gay artist, was killed in the capital San Juan on Thursday morning, police said.

According to El Vocero. Around 5:30 a.m. on January 10, 2019, he was riding his motorcycle through San Juan’s Santurce neighborhood where he was shot eight times. He was taken to Río Piedras Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police cite Fret as the 22nd person murdered in Puerto Rico in 2019.

In a statement by Fret’s manager, Eduardo Rodríguez, “Kevin was an artistic soul, a big-hearted dream. His passion was music, and still had a lot to do. This violence must stop. There are no words that describe the feeling we have and the pain that causes us to know that a person with so many dreams has to go.”

In a lengthy post on Facebook, Raymond Rohena of the Puerto Rico Trans Youth Coalition, describes Fret’s murder as a “hate crime.” Rohena  added that “Fret transgressed many of the expectations of hegemonic masculinity that dominate the trap genre with his empowered and colorful projection.  Kevin broke many barriers, serving as a very necessary representation, denouncing without filter the homophobia on the part of colleagues in artistic genres that are notorious for their machismo and misogyny.”


The Puerto Rican artist’s first hit  was his single “Soy Asi,” in April of 2018.

/* Background pattern from Toptal Subtle Patterns */