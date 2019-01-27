Get A Peek At ‘Will & Grace’ Creator Max Mutchnick’s Office; Season Premiere Is Thursday: WATCH

Will & Grace’s Creator and Executive Producer Max Mutchnick has been having a great couple of years.

Bringing back his hit show Will & Grace was a home run for NBC and he and his partner high-powered entertainment industry attorney Erik Hyman splashed out nearly $14.5 million for a Beverly Hills mansion last month according to Variety.

Mutchnick also made Out magazine’s 2018 #OUT100 issue list which said about him, “What would the national conversation around LGBTQ issues sound like without Will & Grace? Certainly, not nearly as funny.”

“Being a member of the LGBTQ community is far and away the greatest gift of my life,” responded Mutchnick. “It’s given me everything I cherish.”

In 2018, he and creative partner David Kohan brought the show back after 11 years off the air.

Out said “As revolutionary — and hilarious — as ever, the show affirmed the pair’s ability to write masterfully across gay generations. ‘We could learn to stop searching for what makes us different and get more in touch with what makes us the same,’ Mutchnick says about the relationship between younger and older queer people.”

Today on Mutchnick’s Intsagram he posted a look into his office and creative space at NBC. “Somebody came into my office without my permission and made a video. NEW WILL & GRACE EPISODES START THIS THURSDAY!!! #willandgrace @nbcwillandgrace

Will & Grace will return this Thursday January 31st at 9:30 p.m., following Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Watch the trailer to the season premiere featuring comedian Chelsea Handler below.