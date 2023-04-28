Trump hugs convicted Jan. 6 rioter who called for executing members of Congress: report

Published by

Raw Story

Former President Donald Trump met with convicted January 6 Capitol rioter, Micki Larson-Olson in New Hampshire Thursday, praising her and giving her a hug before signing her backpack, reported The Washington Post. “Listen, you just hang in there. You guys are gonna be okay,” Trump told Larson-Olson, a Texas woman who was sentenced to 180 days in jail for resisting police orders last year. According to NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard on Friday, Larson-Olson is unrepentant for her actions. And in an interview with Hillyard last year, she called for the execution of anyone who certified the 2020 electi…

Read More