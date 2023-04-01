Nebraska school district faces lawsuit after shutting down school paper for LGBTQ content

Published by

New York Daily News

A lawsuit was filed Friday after a Nebraska high school shut down its student newspaper because it objected to certain LGBTQ content. The Nebraska High School Press Association, along with high school journalist Marcus Pennell, filed the suit, reports NBC News. The lawsuit takes aim at Grand Island Northwest Public Schools and its superintendent, claiming they violated the students’ First Amendment rights by shutting down the paper. The newspaper issue that sparked the controversy was published in June of 2022, and included an article titled “Pride and prejudice: LGBTQIA+,” which focused on th…

