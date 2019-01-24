GLAAD Pulls Award From ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Over New Bryan Singer Allegations

Bohemian Rhapsody has been “removed as a best original film nominee at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards, following new accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against director Bryan Singer” according to Variety. GLAAD told the movie trade exclusively that “it has pulled the film from contention for the prize, in a weighted decision that takes a stand for sexual assault victims. Singer has consistently denied misconduct, and called the Atlantic story ‘a homophobic smear piece.'”

Said Singer in a statement published by Deadline: “That didn’t stop this writer from selling it to The Atlantic.It’s sad that The Atlantic would stoop to this low standard of journalistic integrity. Again, I am forced to reiterate that this story rehashes claims from bogus lawsuits filed by a disreputable cast of individuals willing to lie for money or attention. And it is no surprise that, with Bohemian Rhapsody being an award-winning hit, this homophobic smear piece has been conveniently timed to take advantage of its success.”

Singer claimed the article was “written by a homophobic journalist who has a bizarre obsession with me dating back to 1997.”

Singer’s lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, told The Atlantic that Singer “categorically denies ever having sex with, or a preference for, underage men.”

“The team that worked so hard on ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ as well as the legacy of Freddie Mercury deserve so much more than to be tainted in this way. Bohemian Rhapsody brought the story of LGBTQ icon Freddie Mercury to audiences around the world, many of whom never saw an out and proud lead character in a film or saw the impact of HIV and AIDS in fair and accurate ways. The impact of the film is undeniable. We believe, however, that we must send a clear and unequivocal message to LGBTQ youth and all survivors of sexual assault that GLAAD and our community will stand with survivors and will not be silent when it comes to protecting them from those who would do them harm,” GLAAD said.

They said it should serve as a warning to other sexual predators in the film industry that there will be consequences.