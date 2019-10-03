Rami Malek Was ‘Very Taken Aback’ When Daniel Craig Picked Him Up and Kissed Him: ‘Does This Make Me a Bond Girl?’ — WATCH

Rami Malek, who stars as the villain in the new Bond film opposite Daniel Craig, told Stephen Colbert that he and Craig had an exciting moment on set.

Said Malek: “We had this scene that was a very complicated scene and we were rehearsing for it with our terrific director, Cary Fukunaga. And, we were sitting at a table over hours just batting about ideas back and forth. And we finally cracked this really challenging scene. And he grabbed me, picked me up — and I can’t tell if I initiated the next moment, if it was him or I — but, a kiss transpired between the two of us. And I’m gonna say that Daniel initiated it and I was very taken aback.”

“Was it welcome?” asked Colbert.

“Yes very much so,” replied Malek. “I took a moment, caught my breath, and I looked out and said, ‘So, does this make me a Bond Girl?'”