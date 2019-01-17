Happy Birthday, Betty White!

The legendary actress turns 97 today.

The Daily Telegraph reports that White stepped out on the town yesterday, dressed to the nines, “The Golden Girls icon, still platinum blonde at 96, rounded off the ensemble with a pair of blue slacks and simple navy flats.”

White was born in 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois.

Her family moved to Southern California during the Great Depression. White attended Beverly Hills High School and soon embarked on a long and lauded acting career that included The Mary Tyler Moore Show followed by her very own The Betty White Show.

Ultimately she will likely forever be most associated as the dim-witted but warm hearted platinum blonde Rose Nylund from The Golden Girls.

Last year White told Parade magazine her secret to living happily and healthfully for more than nine decades: “Enjoy life,” she says. “Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”

She added that she also loves vodka and hot dogs, “probably in that order.”

Watch some of her funniest moments from The Golden Girls below.