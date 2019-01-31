Gun-Toting MAGA Trump Supporter Arrested, Disarmed After Menacing Houston Drag Queen Story Hour: WATCH

James “Doc” Green Sr.

A man who had previously been banned from the Houston Public Library after protesting its Drag Queen Story Hour, was placed in handcuffs outside after refusing to leave the premises.

He told police, “We have a bunch of homosexuals that are molesting children. They are doing it with your help.”

Outsmart reports: ‘Jodi Silva, a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department, said [James “Doc” Green Sr.] entered the library branch at 1:45 p.m., about 15 minutes before its monthly storytime that features drag queens reading picture books to children and their parents. Library management requested police intervention when Greene would not leave the building. “A manager asked us for assistance because [Greene] was banned from the library, and would not leave when he was asked,” Silva says. “He was previously banned for filming children at the library, and has been known to cause disturbances. Several officers had to escort him out.” Greene was handcuffed, and his concealed weapon was collected in a parking lot outside of the library after he refused to cooperate with police. The man then complained of chest pains after he was put in a police vehicle.

Police released Greene into the custody of the hospital, Memorial Hermann, and the DA declined to press charges against him.

A video recorded by Greene inside the library and titled “arrested for being a Christian” shows him protesting when he is told to leave.

He had spoken about the previous library incident in another Facebook video.

Houston Police officers will be present at the next Drag Queen Story Hour which takes place on February 23.