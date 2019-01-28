Trump: Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz ‘Doesn’t Have the ‘Guts’ to Run for President’

Donald Trump attacked former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on Monday morning following a 60 Minutes interview in which Schultz said he was “seriously thinking of running for president” as a centrist Independent.

Tweeted Trump: ‘Howard Schultz doesn’t have the “guts” to run for President! Watched him on @60Minutes last night and I agree with him that he is not the “smartest person.” Besides, America already has that! I only hope that Starbucks is still paying me their rent in Trump Tower!’

Said Schultz in the interview: “I am seriously thinking of running for president. I will run as a centrist independent, outside of the two-party system we’re living at a most-fragile time not only the fact that this president is not qualified to be the president, but the fact that both parties are consistently not doing what’s necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged, every single day, in revenge politics. I’ve been a lifelong Democrat. I look at both parties— we see extremes on both sides well, we are sitting, today, with approximately $21.5 trillion of debt, which is a reckless example, not only of Republicans, but of Democrats, as well, as a reckless failure of their constitutional responsibility.”